Russia in 'no hurry' in battle with inflation, says central bank chief

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

November 15, 2022 — 04:26 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank chief said on Tuesday that the regulator is trying to gradually bring the pace of price rises down, but is in "no hurry" in its battle with inflation.

In a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Elvira Nabiullina warned inflation would likely remain elevated for some time as the economy undergoes what she has called a "massive structural transformation", in the face of unprecedented western sanctions.

Inflation is currently running at 12.5% on an annual basis - ahead of the bank's official 4% target.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.