Russia in contact with IAEA on 'evolving' idea of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety zone - agencies

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow was still talking to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency about the idea of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that is controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

RIA quoted him as saying that the idea was "evolving". Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying Moscow was in "constant contact" with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

