Russia hopes to strike Power of Siberia 2 deal with China this year - TASS

March 23 (Reuters) - Russia hopes that a deal to provide gas supplies to China through the planned Power of Siberia 2 pipeline can be reached before the end of the year, Russian news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

Moscow is eyeing the 2,600-kilometre pipeline - which would have a capacity of 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year - as a way to replace lost exports to Europe.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.