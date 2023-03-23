Russia hopes to strike Power of Siberia 2 deal with China this year - TASS

March 23, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

March 23 (Reuters) - Russia hopes that a deal to provide gas supplies to China through the planned Power of Siberia 2 pipeline can be reached before the end of the year, Russian news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

Moscow is eyeing the 2,600-kilometre pipeline - which would have a capacity of 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year - as a way to replace lost exports to Europe.

