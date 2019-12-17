Russia hopes to sign Congo oil pipeline deal soon -dep energy minister

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia is hopeful of Russia's TMK TRMK.MM and the Republic of the Congo's national oil company, SNPC, signing a deal soon to build an oil pipeline in the West African nation, Russian deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said on Tuesday.

Sorokin also said state-owned arms company Almaz Antey is ready to supply weapons to Congo and that plans were in place over a nuclear centre.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

