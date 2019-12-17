World Markets

Russia hopes to sign Congo oil pipeline deal soon -dep energy minister

Contributor
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published

Russia is hopeful of Russia's TMK and the Republic of the Congo's national oil company, SNPC, signing a deal soon to build an oil pipeline in the West African nation, Russian deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia is hopeful of Russia's TMK TRMK.MM and the Republic of the Congo's national oil company, SNPC, signing a deal soon to build an oil pipeline in the West African nation, Russian deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said on Tuesday.

Sorokin also said state-owned arms company Almaz Antey is ready to supply weapons to Congo and that plans were in place over a nuclear centre.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular