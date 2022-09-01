Russia hopes to intensify cooperation in energy sector with Mitsui -Novak

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russia is looking forward to intensifying cooperation in the energy sector with Japan's Mitsui 8031.T, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in a government statement on Thursday.

At the meeting with a representative of Mitsui, Motoyasu Nozaki, Novak said Moscow was especially looking forward to cooperation in terms of investment and technology as they discussed development of several joint gas projects in Russia's far east, the government added in the statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Chris Reese)

