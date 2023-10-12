News & Insights

Russia hits grain storage facility, damages grain in Ukraine's Odesa region - military

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 12, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka and Editied by Timothy Heritage for Reuters ->

KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike hit a grain storage facility in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa overnight, and some grain was damaged, a military spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there was a hit on port infrastructure. A grain storage facility was damaged, there is damage directly to the grain itself," Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command, told an online briefing.

She did not say how much grain had been damaged.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editied by Timothy Heritage)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

