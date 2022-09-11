Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk power sites: governor

Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk on Sunday, knocking out power supplies to several towns, the region's governor said.

"Some towns and communities are without power. The Russians have hit energy infrastructure. They are unable to reconcile themselves to defeats on the battlefield," Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

"We will manage. All services are in operation. We will restore everything as quickly as possible."

