Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday that Russia had three possible options for how to response to the West's price cap on Russian oil, the TASS news agency reported.

He did not outline what they were, but said Moscow was preparing a presidential decree with its response.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

