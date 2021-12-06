Russia has started issuing export licences for fertilisers, TASS reports

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia has started issuing export licences for fertilisers, the TASS news agency quoted the industry and trade ministry as saying on Monday.

Fertiliser exports were suspended from Dec. 1 due to an absence of licences, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)

