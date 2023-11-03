News & Insights

Russia has no plans to lift restrictions on fuel exports right now - RIA cites Novak

November 03, 2023 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia had no plans to lift restrictions on exports of fuel in the near future and easing the export limits will be possible only when the volumes have nowhere else to go, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by RIA on Friday.

The Russian government introduced the ban in September and later partially softened it by lifting restrictions on pipeline diesel supplies.

