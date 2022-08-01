US Markets

Russia has little ability to help with Nord Stream 1 repair, Kremlin says

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline's equipment has malfunctions which require urgent repairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the situation needed a fix which Russia has little ability to help with.

The delivery of a Nord Stream 1 gas turbine to Germany from Canada after maintenance was not in line with the contract, a Gazprom GAZP.MM executive said last week, signaling a deepening of a row in which Russia has cited turbine problems as its reason for cutting gas supply via Nord Stream 1.

