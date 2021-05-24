Russia gives Google one day to delete banned content, threatens slowdown

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog on Monday gave Google GOOGL.O 24 hours to delete what it called prohibited content and said that Moscow could impose a punitive slowdown measure on it, the TASS new agency reported.

