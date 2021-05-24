US Markets
Russia gives Google one day to delete banned content, threatens slowdown

Contributor
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog on Monday gave Google GOOGL.O 24 hours to delete what it called prohibited content and said that Moscow could impose a punitive slowdown measure on it, the TASS new agency reported.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

