Russia gives 12.5% stake in Sakhalin Energy to Mitsui unit

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Russian government on Tuesday said it approved handing over a 12.5% stake in operator of Russia's Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas plant to Dubai-based MIT SEL Investment Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June, which created a new legal entity Sakhalin Energy LLC to deal with for buyers and shareholders, which apart from Mitsui & Co also include Shell SHEL.L and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T.

The decree, which followed Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, indicated the Kremlin will now decide whether the foreign partners can stay.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan's biggest city gas supplier Tokyo Gas Co Ltd 9531.T said it signed a long-term contract with Sakhalin Energy LLC to buy liquefied gas.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

