Russia gas flows through Ukraine could stop next year - FT

June 22 (Reuters) - One of the last arteries carrying Russian gas to Europe could be shut off by the end of next year when Ukraine's supply contract with Gazprom expires, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko.

The chances of Kyiv and Moscow agreeing the renewal of the five-year transit contract first signed in 2019 were slim, even though the route through Ukraine accounts for almost 5% of Europe's total gas imports, the newspaper reported the energy minister as saying.

