Russia-focused Petroneft mulls review including potential sale

November 25, 2022 — 08:18 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia-focused oil and gas producer Petroneft Resources PTR.I, PTR.L said on Friday it would conduct a strategic review including a potential sale of the entire firm or some assets, citing difficult operational conditions due to the Ukraine conflict.

The company said drilling of up to five development wells at its Cheremshanskoye field in Russia had been delayed for the foreseeable future.

