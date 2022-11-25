Russia-focused Petroneft mulls potential sale, other options

November 25, 2022 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia-focused oil and gas producer Petroneft Resources PTR.I, PTR.L said on Friday it was considering options including a full or partial sale of the company's assets following difficult operational conditions due to the Ukraine conflict.

The drilling of up to five development wells at Petroneft's Cheremshanskoye field in Russia has been delayed for the foreseeable future because of inability to secure financing, it said.

The company, which is listed both in London's junior market and in Dublin, also said the firm's accountant BDO intends to resign in the wake of Western sanctions against Russia.

