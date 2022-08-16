US Markets

Russia fines streaming company Twitch 2 mln roubles - Interfax

A court in Russia on Tuesday fined streaming company Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) for publishing "unreliable information" about alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Interfax reported.

Earlier, the messaging service Telegram was fined 4 million roubles ($66,000) for refusing to delete content related to the conflict in Ukraine.

