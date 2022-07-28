Russia fines Snapchat owner for data law violation - Ifax

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday fined Snapchat owner SNAP.N 1 million roubles ($16,667) for an alleged refusal to localise Russian user data on the country's territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 60.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.