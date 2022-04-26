Russia fines Meta Platforms over 'LGBT propaganda', Ifax says

April 26 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined Meta Platforms Inc. FB.O 4 million roubles ($54,030) for failing to delete posts that contained what it calls "LGBT propaganda", the Interfax news agency reported.

A 2013 Russian law, decried by Western countries as state-enforced bigotry, bans the "promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors".

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 74.0330 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

