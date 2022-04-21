US Markets
Russia fines Google over YouTube "fakes" - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 4 million roubles ($50,000) for failing to delete what it terms "fake" information about its special operation in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

Russia's communications watchdog said earlier this month that it was taking steps to punish Google for "spreading fakes" on YouTube, and has previously warned the U.S. company that it would be fined if it failed to comply.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

($1 = 80.2740 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

