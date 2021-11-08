US Markets
Russia fines Google again over banned content

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday fined Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL.O Google 2 million roubles ($28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.

Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow's strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Google, which last month said it had paid more than 32 million in fines, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 71.2111 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

