Russia fines foreign firms Twitch, Pinterest, UPS over data storage

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - A Moscow court said it had fined video streaming service Twitch, social network Pinterestand United Parcel Service in three of several cases expected on Tuesday over alleged refusal by foreign companies to store Russian citizens' personal data in Russia.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on information battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor in late May opened administrative cases against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and six other foreign technology companies, including Amazon-owned AMZN.OTwitch, Pinterest PINS.N and UPS UPS.N, for alleged violations of personal data legislation.

The Moscow courts' press service said Twitch had been found guilty by the Tagansky District Court of violating Russian personal data legislation and fined 2 million roubles ($37,700). Pinterest was also fined 2 million roubles, news agencies reported, and UPS 1 million roubles.

Twitch, Pinterestand UPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Separately, the court said it had fined Canada-based storytelling platform Wattpad Corp. 1 million roubles for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal.

Wattpad had no immediate comment. ($1 = 53.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Goodman and Kevin Liffey)

