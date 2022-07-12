Russia fines Apple over alleged data storage violation - Ifax

US Markets
A Moscow court fined U.S. tech giant Apple 2 million roubles ($33,900) on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - A Moscow court fined U.S. tech giant Apple AAPL.O 2 million roubles ($33,900) on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 59.0000 roubles)

