Russia financial fallout contained, for the moment: podcast

ROME (Reuters Breakingviews) - The imposition of sweeping financial sanctions by the West to punish President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t result in a Lehman-like moment in debt and equity markets. But there are still many unknowns to fret about, our columnists say in the Viewsroom podcast.

