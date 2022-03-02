Russia financial fallout contained, for the moment: podcast

Reuters Reuters

ROME (Reuters Breakingviews) - The imposition of sweeping financial sanctions by the West to punish President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t result in a Lehman-like moment in debt and equity markets. But there are still many unknowns to fret about, our columnists say in the Viewsroom podcast.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/9ebe3b6d-088a-4c04-b564-98b1e5a314d0/622035b41bbbeb0012d81b16

