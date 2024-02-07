Russia extends IKEA's trademarks until August 2033

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia has extended the validity of trademarks for Swedish furniture giant IKEA until August 2033, a move brand owner Inter IKEA said was driven by the need to protect the company's intellectual property rights.

Like many large Western firms, IKEA halted its Russian operations shortly after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in 2022 and completed the sale of its factories the following year. Several brands imitating IKEA's style and colour scheme have since popped up.

A trademark registration on the website of the Russian intellectual property agency Rospatent, dated Feb. 2, showed IKEA's trademarks had been renewed until August 2033.

"Inter IKEA Systems B.V. takes the protection of its intellectual property rights very seriously," Inter IKEA said in an emailed statement. "As the owner of the intellectual property rights in the IKEA Concept including the IKEA Trademarks, we have the IKEA Trademarks registered across the globe, including in Russia.

"In March 2023 we completed the close down of Inter IKEA Group operations in the country when we sold the IKEA Industry factories. This remains unchanged."

Ingka Group, which runs most IKEA stores globally, sold its 14 MEGA-branded shopping malls in Russia to Gazprombank Group in September 2023.

Ingka in June 2022 said it was open to returning one day but the conditions were not in place right now. Inter IKEA owns the IKEA brand and manufactures IKEA products, supplying franchisees including Ingka.

