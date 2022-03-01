Russia exposure wipes $5 bln off Uniper's market value in a month

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Germany utility Uniper UN01.DE continued to fall on Tuesday on concerns about the impact of its exposure to Russia and the company has now seen 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion) wiped off its market value in the past month.

Uniper's Russian exposure mainly consists of a 83.7% stake in local utility Unipro UPRO.MM. The group, which is majority-owned by Fortum FORTUM.HE, is also a co-funder of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and a main recipient of Russian energy giant Gazprom's GAZP.MM gas supplies.

Uniper's shares fell as much as 5.7% on Tuesday, meaning the group has lost around a third of its market value since the beginning of February.

Energy giants BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L and Equinor EQNR.OL have all announced in recent days an exit of their Russian activities as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Uniper declined to comment on Tuesday when asked about what impact the current situation was having on its Russian business.

The company has been looking at strategic options for its Russian power plants in the past and held talks with InterRAO IRAO.MM on the matter, sources have told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

