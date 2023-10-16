News & Insights

US Markets

Russia expects Venezuela's Maduro to visit as relations deepen - Novak

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

October 16, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova for Reuters ->

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia expects a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the two oil producers deepen their cooperation and Russian companies seek to invest more in the South American country, President Vladimir Putin's oil point man said on Monday.

Venezuela boasts the world's largest proven oil reserves and Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter. A source familiar with the plans told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Maduro visit would take place by the end of the year.

There was no immediate comment from Caracas.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted the importance of Russian oil cooperation with Venezuela, one of the five founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"We note the importance of continuing joint work to stabilise the global energy market, including in the OPEC+ format," Novak said at a meeting of a Russia-Venezuela inter-governmental commission in Moscow.

Novak said such efforts were "especially important in the context of attempts by Western countries to use the demand for energy resources as an instrument of political pressure."

Russia describes Venezuela as a key Russian partner in Latin America and says it is deepening ties with other powers after the West slapped sanctions against Russia and Russian companies over the war in Ukraine.

"Our solidarity approach is a determining factor in ensuring a healthy balance of supply and demand in the oil market, maintaining the investment attractiveness of the industry and countering speculative sentiment," Novak said.

Russian oil and gas joint ventures in Venezuela exceeded planned production by 16% for the first seven months of this year, Novak said.

Russian companies, he said, had expressed an interest in modernising and building energy facilities, transportation equipment and helping to digitalise the oil and gas sector of Venezuela.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.