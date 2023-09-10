Russia expects domestic fuel crunch to ease somewhat soon - agencies

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia's domestic fuel shortage should ease somewhat soon as repairs works are nearing completion at a few oil refineries, which will provide more gasoline, Russia's news agencies cited Energy Ministry Nikolai Shulginov, as saying on Monday.

"We're expecting repairs to end at refineries every day now," the Russian TASS state news agency cited Shulginov as saying. "We hope that in the coming days we will increase production volumes."

Among the refineries finishing maintenance works is Gazprom's GAZP.MM Astrakhan refinery, Interfax cited Shulginov as saying.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said that the government is working on a number of measures that will stabilize the situation on the Russian fuel market, Russian agencies reported.

The domestic fuel shortage in Russia - one of the world's biggest oil producers - has been a result of modernisation works at refineries, infrastructure bottlenecks and a weaker rouble following Russia's invasion in Ukraine in 2022 that raised borrowing costs.

Market sources told Reuters in late August that the situation may get worse in coming months.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

