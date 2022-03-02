Russia exodus tests fund managers’ liquidity limit

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Russian crisis is providing fund managers with another test of their liquidity limits. With Moscow’s bourse frozen, firms including JPMorgan https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpmf-emerging-europe-equity-fund-ce-en.pdf and Amundi have suspended redemptions from funds worth more than $4 billion. It’s another reminder of the fragility of asset managers’ promise that customers can withdraw cash whenever they want.

Western asset managers in Russia face multiple headaches. The Moscow stock exchange has not opened this week, preventing money managers from liquidating their holdings. Though bonds are still trading, restrictions on capital movements make it almost impossible to get money out of the country. American exchanges have temporarily halted trading in stocks of Russia-based companies like tech giant Yandex, while London has frozen depositary receipts of sanctioned banks such as VTB,. The sudden loss of liquidity may lead index provider MSCI to boot Russian stocks out of its benchmarks https://app2.msci.com/webapp/index_ann/DocGet?pub_key=%2Bnj9Ff5u2tc%3D&lang=en&format=html.

Funds dedicated to Russia therefore have little choice but to suspend withdrawals. Asset managers with broader emerging market remits also face risks. As investors demand cash, these funds can raise money by selling investments in other markets. But this increases the proportion of remaining assets stuck in Russia, which in turn makes customers more likely to head for the exit. Though Russia accounted for just 2% of MSCI’s emerging market benchmark index as of Monday, some funds have up to 25% of their assets tied up in the country, according to Fitch Ratings https://www.fitchratings.com/research/fund-asset-managers/russia-related-fund-gating-rising-market-volatility-looms-larger-28-02-2022.

Investors in exchange-traded funds face a different conundrum. While some Russia-focused ETFs listed in London and New York are still trading, banks can no longer effectively arbitrage differences in the value of their shares and the underlying Russian assets. As a result, big gaps have opened up. For example, the U.S.-listed iShares MSCI Russia ETF closed at $12 on Tuesday, less than half the net asset value of its investments at the end of last week.

As the crisis drags on, more open-ended funds will be forced to suspend redemptions or penalise investors withdrawing their cash. This has happened before: several UK property funds put up so-called gates after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, and again at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Granted, fund managers could hardly have anticipated that Russian equities would become illiquid overnight. The scale of financial sanctions against the country is unprecedented. Once again, however, customers are being reminded that when fund managers say they can have their money back whenever they want, it’s not always the case.

Follow @karenkkwok https://twitter.com/karenkkwok, @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Asset managers including Amundi, HSBC, BNP Paribas and Switzerland’s Pictet on March 1 said they had suspended dealings in funds containing Russian equities. Ratings agency Fitch has identified 11 Russia-focused funds which have been suspended, with total assets under management of 4.4 billion euros ($4.9 billion) at the end of January.

- JPMorgan Asset Management suspended its Russia Equity Fund and Emerging Europe Equity Fund with immediate effect, the company said in a letter https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpmf-emerging-europe-equity-fund-ce-en.pdf to its investors on Feb. 28. This prevents investors from redeeming, switching or buying shares in the funds.

- Index provider MSCI on Feb. 28 said https://app2.msci.com/webapp/index_ann/DocGet?pub_key=%2Bnj9Ff5u2tc%3D&lang=en&format=html it was seeking feedback from market participants on how to treat Russian equities in its indexes. MSCI said one option was to reclassify the MSCI Russia Indexes as so-called standalone markets, removing them from the company’s Emerging Markets benchmarks.

- MSCI’s head of index research Dimitris Melas said in an interview with Reuters that Russia’s stock market is “uninvestable” after stringent new Western sanctions and central bank curbs on trading, making a removal of Russian listings from indexes a “natural next step”.

- Russia accounted for 1.6% of the MSCI emerging markets equities index as of Feb. 28.

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.