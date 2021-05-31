Russia examines tax levels for metals producers

Dmitry Antonov Reuters
Published
The Russian government is looking at the balance between profits made by its metals producers and the taxes they pay, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Russian metals producers could face a demand to pay 100 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in additional tax, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in an interview with Russia's RBC TV earlier on Monday.

