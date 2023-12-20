News & Insights

Russia estimates fall in electricity exports at 26% for 2023 - Energy Minister

December 20, 2023 — 03:42 am EST

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia expects electricity exports for 2023 will total 10 billion kilowatt hours, a fall of 26%, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday.

The drop in exports, on which state-owned InterRAO IRAO.MM holds a monopoly, was due to a decline in electricity supplies to China but Russia hopes to reverse this in 2024, Shulginov told the state-controlled Rossiya-24 TV-channel.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.