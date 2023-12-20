Russia estimates fall in electricity exports at 26% for 2023 - Energy Minister

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia expects electricity exports for 2023 will total 10 billion kilowatt hours, a fall of 26%, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday.

The drop in exports, on which state-owned InterRAO IRAO.MM holds a monopoly, was due to a decline in electricity supplies to China but Russia hopes to reverse this in 2024, Shulginov told the state-controlled Rossiya-24 TV-channel.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova)

