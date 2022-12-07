Russia equals record volume for a single OFZ bond auction

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry sold 750 billion roubles ($11.93 billion) in OFZ treasury bonds at the second of three auctions on Wednesday, equalling the record for the largest volume at a single auction, as the government continues to borrow heavily.

The ministry was issuing one of its floating-rate bonds, dubbed "floaters", for the first time. OFZ bond 29023 RU29023=MM matures in August 2034, and saw demand of 910.7 billion roubles.

Russia has already far exceeded its quarterly borrowing target, selling a record daily volume of government debt on Nov. 16. The majority of funds raised then were through the sale of floaters.

The ministry sold 28.9 billion roubles in OFZ bonds maturing in March 2029 at Wednesday's first auction, enjoying demand of 247.8 billion roubles.

Russia is diverting cash to support its military campaign in Ukraine, with surging domestic security and defence spending set to cause funding for schools and hospitals to be slashed next year.

($1 = 62.8500 roubles)

