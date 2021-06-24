Russia economy ministry proposes steel, base metals export taxes from Aug 1
MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry has proposed the government impose export taxes on ferrous and non-ferrous metals between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, the minister, Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
