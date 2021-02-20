Russia drafts law to tighten control over imported seeds

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, has drafted a law to tighten control over the quality of imported seeds for grain, vegetable and other crops, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said in a statement on Saturday.

Russia has boosted grain production over the last 20 years but still imports seeds despite becoming self-sufficient in other areas of its agricultural industry, such as fertilisers.

Part of the draft law aims to prevent genetically modified (GMO) seeds, which are officially banned but still available, from reaching the market in Russia, which consumes between 10 million and 14 million tonnes of seeds a year.

"Given the country's need for seeds in such large quantities, establishing of a transparent, GMO-free market for safe seeds of high quality is an important task, on which the country's food security and product quality will depend," Abramchenko said.

Moscow has imposed a number of grain export taxes in recent months and approved subsidies for producers of flour and bread as it tries to rein in domestic food inflation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A significant amount of seeds on the Russian market - more than 30% - are falsified, of unknown origin or do not have documents confirming their quality, the official said, citing estimates of state agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

"Experts estimate that the use of seeds and planting material not under the control of Rosselkhoznadzor caused our country to lose more than 300 billion roubles ($4 billion) in 2019," Abramchenko said, without giving further details.

The draft law has been submitted to the Duma, the lower house of parliament, she added.

($1 = 73.9500 roubles)

