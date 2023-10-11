News & Insights

Russia downs drone in south, at least three dead -regional governor

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

October 11, 2023 — 07:26 pm EDT

Written by Ron Popeski for Reuters ->

Updates death toll

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Debris from a drone downed by anti-aircraft units over southern Russia's Belgorod region killed three people and injured at least two, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a house had been destroyed and three bodies, of a man, a woman, and a child, had been recovered from under rubble.

Two others were in hospital in serious condition and it was possible a child was still trapped, Gladkov said. Two other houses had sustained damage.

Gladkov made no reference to Ukraine in his posting. Ukraine has launched increasingly frequent drone and missile attacks on targets in southern Russia and in Russia-annexed Crimea.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ronald.Popeski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.