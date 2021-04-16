US Markets

Russia dollar bonds rally more than 2 cents amid wider Russia market rebound

Karin Strohecker Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Russia's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds rallied sharply on Friday, extending gains for a third straight session amid a wider rebound in the country's assets, despite Thursday's sanctions on its debt markets.

Longer-dated issues enjoyed the biggest gains, with bonds maturing 2042 or beyond jumping 2 cents or more, Tradeweb data showed. XS0971721963=TE, XS0767473852=TE

The 2047 bond traded at 124 cents in the dollar - levels last seen in early-March. The issue is on track for its best week in more than six months. RU000A0JXU22=TE

The rouble strengthened past 76 versus the dollar on Friday, RUB= clawing back losses sustained in the previous session, when the United States announced fresh sanctions against Moscow.

Washington blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry, to punish Moscow for election interference, cyber hacking and bullying Ukraine.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

