Russia doesn't plan to change oil taxes before 2024 -dep finance minister

Contributor
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Russia has no plans to significantly change taxes for the oil industry before 2024, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said on Thursday.

ST PETERSBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has no plans to significantly change taxes for the oil industry before 2024, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said on Thursday.

He added that the ministry may introduce a profit-based tax for West Siberia region if it helps to increase oil production following the easing of OPEC+ curbs on output.

Taxes on the Russia's oil industry are mostly based on production - via a mineral extraction tax - and exports.

Companies have long lobbied for profit-based taxation, saying it will spur production and better reflect exploration costs and risks.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)

((Olga.Yagova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More