Russia doesn't plan to change oil taxes before 2024 -dep finance minister

ST PETERSBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has no plans to significantly change taxes for the oil industry before 2024, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said on Thursday.

He added that the ministry may introduce a profit-based tax for West Siberia region if it helps to increase oil production following the easing of OPEC+ curbs on output.

Taxes on the Russia's oil industry are mostly based on production - via a mineral extraction tax - and exports.

Companies have long lobbied for profit-based taxation, saying it will spur production and better reflect exploration costs and risks.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Olga Yagova; editing by Jason Neely)

((Olga.Yagova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.