Russia does not expect transparent Nord Stream probe - Lavrov

March 23, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

March 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow did not expect an investigation into last year's blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines to be transparent.

The pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea, were hit by unexplained explosions last September in what Moscow called an act of "international terrorism".

Denmark, Germany and Sweden have conducted their own investigations into the blasts. Moscow has repeatedly complained that it has not been kept informed about their findings.

