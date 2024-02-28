News & Insights

ALRS

Russia diamond producer Alrosa's annual net profit drops 15.2%

Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

February 28, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-4

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's sanctions-hit diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM on Wednesday reported 2023 net profit of 85.18 billion roubles ($925 million), down 15.2% from the previous year.

Turnover was up 9.2% at 322.6 billion roubles.

Group of Seven leaders agreed in December to ban non-industrial diamonds from Russia by January, and Russian diamonds sold by third countries from March.

The European Union added Alrosa, Russia's biggest diamond producer, to its sanctions list in January as part of punitive measures it has imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

($1 = 92.0625 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.