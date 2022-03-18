Russia demands that Google stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube

March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it had demanded that Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.

Roskomnadzor said adverts on the platform were threatening the life and health of Russian citizens and that their dissemination was evidence of the U.S. tech giant's anti-Russian position.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters, editing by Andrei Khalip)

