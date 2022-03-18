US Markets
Russia demands that Google stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube

Reuters
Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it had demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.

Roskomnadzor said adverts on the platform were threatening the life and health of Russian citizens and that their dissemination was evidence of the U.S. tech giant's anti-Russian position.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

