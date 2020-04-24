Russia cuts rate to 5.5% amid coronavirus outbreak

Adds detail

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday lowered its key interest rate RUCBIR=ECI to 5.50% and said there was scope for more rate cuts this year as the economy faces a plunge in oil prices and fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to cut the rate by 50 basis points, a deeper-than-usual cut, was in line with a Reuters poll that forecast the Bank of Russia would follow other central banks and slash rates amid the global economic crisis.

"The Bank of Russia has reviewed its baseline forecast scenario and is shifting to an accommodative monetary policy," the central bank said.

"If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of a further key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings."

Having held rates unchanged last month amid fears that inflation would spike with the rouble at four-year lows, the central bank said on Friday that inflation would largely be influenced by a steep decline in domestic and external demand this year.

Annual inflation reached 3.1% as of April 20, remaining below the 4% target, as Russia's lockdown measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel virus have suppressed consumer demand.

The central bank also revised its economic forecasts. It now expects gross domestic product to shrink by 4-6% this year before returning to growth in 2021. Previously, the central bank had expected GDP growth at 1.5-2% this year.

"Significant restrictive measures have been introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic both in Russia and across the world, which negatively influences economic activity," the central bank said.

The rouble firmed to 74.40 against the U.S. dollar after the rate cut RUBUSTN=MCX, compared with levels of 74.70 seen shortly before the monetary policy decision.

Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the central bank, will shed more light on the central bank's forecasts and monetary policy plans at an online news conference at 1200 GMT.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for June 19.

