Russia cuts LNG exports in January-June by 9.4%, flows to Europe steady - data

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

July 03, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Russia's total exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have declined by 9.4% in the first half of the year to around 14.4 million tonnes, while supplies to Europe have remained steady at some 9 million tonnes, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday.

Europe has been ramping up purchases of sea-borne LNG in a move to compensate significant decline in Russian gas flows, supplied via the network of pipelines.

According to Refinitiv Eikon, Russian exports of LNG to Europe in the first half of the year reached around 9 million tonnes, while supplies to Asia were at some 5.2 million tonnes, comparing to 8.9 million tonnes and 7 million tonnes respectively in the year-earlier period.

Russia's total LNG exports rose by a fifth in 2022.

Russia's largest LNG producers, Novatek NVTK.MM and Gazprom GAZP.MM, have not responded to requests for comments.

