Russia cuts grain export forecast, says Interfax

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Russian agricultural ministry has cut its grain export forecast for this harvest year to 45-48 million tonnes, Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying on Tuesday, down from a previous estimate of 51 million tonnes.

