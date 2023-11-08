News & Insights

Russia cuts gasoline, diesel output in October - data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

November 08, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russian oil refineries reduced crude oil processing volumes in October from September by around 1.2% on a daily basis to some 22.6 million metric tons, Reuters calculations based on data from two industry sources showed on Wednesday.

The data showed that oil refineries are not in a rush to increase fuel output despite wrapping up seasonal maintenance, which peaked in September, fearing a glut amid export restrictions.

Russia introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high prices and shortages. The government eased restrictions on Oct. 6, allowing the export of diesel by pipeline, but kept measures on gasoline exports in place.

According to the sources and Reuters calculations, Russia's gasoline output declined last month by 2.7% on a daily basis from September to 3.4 million tons. Diesel production fell by 6.3% to 6.6 million tons.

The data from sources also showed that total output at Russian oil refineries increased by 2% in January-October to 229.1 million tons amid a reduction in offline primary refining capacity.

