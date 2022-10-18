US Markets
Russia court fines Amazon 1 million roubles for failure to delete illegal content

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

A Moscow court on Tuesday fined U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc 1 million roubles ($16,150), Interfax reported.

Interfax said that the court ruled that Amazon had failed to delete material "propagandising suicide", which is illegal under Russian law.

