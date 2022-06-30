Russia could switch base price for wheat export tax to roubles -Ifx

Adds detail, quotes, context

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia could change the base price for calculating its wheat export tax to 15,000 roubles ($286) per tonne, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a draft document under discussion by officials.

The base price was previously in U.S. dollars and set at $200 a tonne.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying mainly the Middle East and Africa, plans to change its formula for calculating grain and sunflower oil export taxes to support shipments.

The Agriculture Ministry determines the level for grain export taxes on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. The wheat export tax is set at $146.1 a tonne for June 29-July 5.

In the formula for calculation of barley and maize export taxes, 13,875 roubles a tonne could replace the current $185 a tonne, Interfax said, citing the draft.

Russia is also considering keeping its tax on sunflower oil exports until Aug. 31, 2023, the news agency added.

The base price for calculation of this tax could be set at 82,500 roubles per tonne, against the current $1,000 a tonne, according to the draft cited by Interfax.

To transform the calculation of all these taxes to the rouble, which is currently close to its strongest since 2015 RU/RUB, the government plans to take account of the average U.S. dollar-rouble rate calculated by Russia's central bank five working days prior to setting the tax, Interfax added.

($1 = 52.5000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

