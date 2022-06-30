Russia could set base price for calculating wheat export tax at 15,000 roubles/t

June 30 (Reuters) - Russia may set the base price for calculating its wheat export tax at 15,000 roubles ($286) per tonne, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

According to a draft document seen by Interfax, Russia could also extend its duty on sunflower oil exports by a year until the end of August 2023.

($1 = 52.4300 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.