Russia could set base price for calculating wheat export tax at 15,000 roubles/t

Russia may set the base price for calculating its wheat export tax at 15,000 roubles ($286) per tonne, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

According to a draft document seen by Interfax, Russia could also extend its duty on sunflower oil exports by a year until the end of August 2023.

($1 = 52.4300 roubles)

