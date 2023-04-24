News & Insights

Commodities

Russia could export 60 mln T of grain this season - industry body

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

April 24, 2023 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by Olga Popova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia could export a record amount of grain this season - around 60 million tonnes, including 50 million tonnes of wheat - the head of the Russian Grain Union, Arkady Zlochevsky, said on Monday.

Russia is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of grain. Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said last week he expected Russia's 2023 harvest to be about 123 million tonnes of grain, including 78 million tonnes of wheat - around a fifth down on 2022's record volumes.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Jake Cordell Editing by Gareth Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.