Russia could export 60 mln T of grain this season - industry body

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia could export a record amount of grain this season - around 60 million tonnes, including 50 million tonnes of wheat - the head of the Russian Grain Union, Arkady Zlochevsky, said on Monday.

Russia is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of grain. Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said last week he expected Russia's 2023 harvest to be about 123 million tonnes of grain, including 78 million tonnes of wheat - around a fifth down on 2022's record volumes.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Jake Cordell Editing by Gareth Jones)

