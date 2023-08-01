Russia could be ready for Black Sea grain deal talks, but no evidence yet -US

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States has been told that Russia is prepared to return to talks on a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but "we haven't seen any evidence of that yet," the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Russia quit the deal on July 17. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that if Russia wants to get its own fertilizer to global markets and make agricultural transactions "they're going to have to return to this deal."

"We have seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions. So we will wait to see whether that actually happens," she said at a press conference, without giving further details.

Moscow has suggested that if its demands to improve its own exports of grain and fertilizer were met it would consider resurrecting the Black Sea agreement, brokered in July 2022 by the U.N. and Turkey to help ease a global food crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Secretary-General is continuing his efforts to find a path forward to bring the Russians back into the deal," Thomas-Greenfield said, noting that part of the deal was "to provide some support for Russia's fertilizer to get to the market."

"If they're not in the deal, that part of the deal is no longer working," she said.

The accord allowed for the export of Russian ammonia - a main ingredient in nitrate fertilizer - via a pipeline to the Ukrainian port of Odesa. But the pipeline has lain idle since the start of the war and was then damaged in June.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

