Russia could ban grain exports to EEU to Aug 31, Ifax quotes source

Reuters
Russia could ban grain exports to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) from March 15 to Aug. 31, Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing a source familiar with legislation preparation.

The source added that Russia could also ban sugar exports to beyond the EEU, membership of which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia itself.

